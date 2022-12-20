Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.03 and a 200-day moving average of $236.84. The stock has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

