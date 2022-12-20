Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Down 3.6%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.77. 119,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,311,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Compass Point downgraded Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on Redfin to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Redfin Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $517.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,527.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,501.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,006 shares of company stock valued at $199,771. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $83,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

