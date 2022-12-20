Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Down 3.6%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.77. 119,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,311,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Oppenheimer cut Redfin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on Redfin to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Redfin Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $517.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,006 shares of company stock valued at $199,771. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Redfin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 16.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

