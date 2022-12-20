Record (LON:REC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.00

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 90.80 ($1.10), with a volume of 65135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.80 ($1.13).

Record Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 73.39. The stock has a market cap of £180.74 million and a P/E ratio of 1,535.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Record Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a GBX 2.05 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Record’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Record Company Profile

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

