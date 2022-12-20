Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Shares of RTX opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.69 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

