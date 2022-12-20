Rarible Hits Market Cap of $26.12 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $26.12 million and $447,806.86 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00010977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rarible Profile

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

