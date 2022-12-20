RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $490.80 million, a PE ratio of 82.26 and a beta of 0.95. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.