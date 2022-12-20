Quantum (QUA) Trading 100% Higher Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $112,045.75 and approximately $181,822.73 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum has traded up 100% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013558 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040848 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005946 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020389 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00226443 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00020004 USD and is up 100.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,832.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

