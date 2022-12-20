Prom (PROM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.31 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.19 or 0.00025070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $76.50 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.28906025 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,168,419.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

