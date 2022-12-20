Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $147.98 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. Polymath has a market cap of $147.98 million and approximately $974,757.60 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

