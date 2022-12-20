Pocket Network (POKT) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a market cap of $74.93 million and $751,947.08 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $858.48 or 0.05082370 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00497978 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.87 or 0.29505470 BTC.

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

