Plutonian Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 20th (NASDAQ:PLTNU)

Plutonian Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PLTNU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 20th. Plutonian Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Plutonian Acquisition Stock Performance
Plutonian Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Plutonian Acquisition has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.10.
About Plutonian Acquisition
