PFG Advisors Sells 2,418 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,805.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,378,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 72,474,135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,276,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,516,000 after buying an additional 675,055 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 517,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after buying an additional 350,306 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 311,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 285,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,987,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTLC opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67.

