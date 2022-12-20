PFG Advisors Sells 212 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 161.3% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $284.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.41. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.73 and a 12 month high of $421.76.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSA. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

