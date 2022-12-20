PFG Advisors Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 70,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period.

EFV stock opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

