PFG Advisors Invests $3.94 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
