PFG Advisors Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 181.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,904 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.05. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $63.67.

