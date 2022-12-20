PFG Advisors Acquires 213 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.62.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.42.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.