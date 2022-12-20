Peterson Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Peterson Wealth Management lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,636 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 132.7% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,242,000. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $305,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.86.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

