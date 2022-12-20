Peterson Wealth Management Invests $236,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,588 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,301,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

TGT opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

