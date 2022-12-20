PermRock Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 155.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at PermRock Royalty Trust

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,468 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $34,180.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,748,007 shares in the company, valued at $43,972,253.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 129,968 shares of company stock worth $962,749 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.