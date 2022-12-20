Pax Dollar One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.20 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $947.04 million and $1.20 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005977 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000984 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000625 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003323 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00012133 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.