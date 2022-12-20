Patten Group Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VIG opened at $151.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.92 and a 200 day moving average of $148.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

