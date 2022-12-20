Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Partner Communications Stock Performance

Partner Communications stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Partner Communications by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

Featured Articles

