Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 23,377 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,377 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $41.97. 194,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,747,949. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.