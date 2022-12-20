Paragon Capital Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.00. 87,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,225,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $60.86 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $155.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

