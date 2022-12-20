Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires 4,332 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $431,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,512,000 after buying an additional 50,836 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,721. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.97.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

