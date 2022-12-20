Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.75

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Palace Capital Trading Up 3.4 %

PCA opened at GBX 215.16 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. Palace Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 195 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 297 ($3.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 215.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 249.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.73 million and a P/E ratio of 2,600.00.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

In other news, insider Matthew Simpson acquired 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,991.56 ($24,285.18).

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

