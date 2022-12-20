Orin Green Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Orin Green Financial LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $181.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60.

