Orin Green Financial LLC Sells 9,040 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Orin Green Financial LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,695,000 after buying an additional 1,603,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.55.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.