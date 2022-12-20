Orin Green Financial LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Orin Green Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.63. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $82.54 and a one year high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

