Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) vs. Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Head to Head Review

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aligos Therapeutics and Orchard Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 5 0 0 2.00 Orchard Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 469.31%. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,418.99%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Aligos Therapeutics.

70.1% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics -1,041.95% -75.01% -56.47% Orchard Therapeutics -1,109.00% -109.29% -64.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Orchard Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics $4.36 million 9.92 -$128.33 million ($2.64) -0.38 Orchard Therapeutics $1.67 million 29.97 -$144.58 million ($1.41) -0.28

Aligos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Orchard Therapeutics. Aligos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchard Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aligos Therapeutics beats Orchard Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company also develops ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to prevent HBsAg translation and secretion; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 1a/1b for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis(NASH). In addition, it develops siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. It has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors; and Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. It provides Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-203 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I, OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type MPS-IIIA, and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. It has a strategic collaboration agreement with Pharming Group N.V. for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105, an investigational ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

