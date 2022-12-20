Orbler Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.58 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Orbler has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $1.58 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $8.62 or 0.00051213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

