Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.91. 111,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,448,968. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $96.42. The firm has a market cap of $218.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

