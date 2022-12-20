OmniaVerse (OMNIA) One Day Volume Reaches $218,732.70

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $218,732.70 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $851.75 or 0.05065078 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00496615 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,948.10 or 0.29424705 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000250 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

