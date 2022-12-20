Old Port Advisors Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $165,102,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $214.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $325.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

