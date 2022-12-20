OFS Capital Co. (OFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 30th

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
OFS Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. OFS Capital has a payout ratio of 87.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.
OFS Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OFS opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $147.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.77.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 46.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 173.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 44,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.
OFS Capital Company Profile
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
