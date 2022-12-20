NuCypher Market Cap Reaches $64.08 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for about $0.0911 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $64.08 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

