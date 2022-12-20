Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

Shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.64. Novonix shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Novonix Stock Down 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novonix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novonix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in Novonix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Novonix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

