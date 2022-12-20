Northland Power Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0733 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Northland Power Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $36.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NPIFF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

