NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $122.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.86.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $171.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $104.62.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

