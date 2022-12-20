NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $122.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.86.
NIKE Price Performance
NKE opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $171.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $104.62.
NIKE Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.
Insider Transactions at NIKE
In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIKE (NKE)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.