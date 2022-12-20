Nexum (NEXM) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Nexum (NEXM) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Nexum token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and $167,655.83 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded up 93.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

