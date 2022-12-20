NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR) & PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Head to Head Contrast

NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Rating) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NextMart and PayPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get NextMart alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextMart 0 0 0 0 N/A PayPal 0 13 26 0 2.67

PayPal has a consensus price target of $124.47, indicating a potential upside of 80.52%. Given PayPal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than NextMart.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextMart N/A N/A -$340,000.00 N/A N/A PayPal $25.37 billion 3.10 $4.17 billion $1.97 35.00

This table compares NextMart and PayPal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than NextMart.

Risk & Volatility

NextMart has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of NextMart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NextMart and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextMart N/A N/A N/A PayPal 8.50% 16.85% 4.54%

Summary

PayPal beats NextMart on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextMart

(Get Rating)

NextMart, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NextMart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextMart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.