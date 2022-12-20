Next Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.84. 270,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,311,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.