Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $67.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

NYSE NVRO opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $93.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -117.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 10.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 34.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 55,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 139.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

