NEAR Protocol Trading Down 21.2% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $76.03 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00007930 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00070732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00052977 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00021945 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000215 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 843,736,972 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 843,736,972 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.32078428 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $94,233,705.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

