NEAR Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $93.00 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00007927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $93.00 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00071018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021765 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 843,736,972 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 843,736,972 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.32078428 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $94,233,705.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.