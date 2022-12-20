National Bank Financial Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to C$106.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CP opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.72. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

