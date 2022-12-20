MVL Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $72.99 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MVL has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MVL Token Profile

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,252,958,863 tokens. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

