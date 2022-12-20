Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 7.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $214.00 to $217.00. The stock traded as high as $204.00 and last traded at $203.34. 210,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,206,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.89.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,140,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,407,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,827,837.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,140,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,899 shares of company stock valued at $72,631,386 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 131.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 153.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 19.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.44.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

